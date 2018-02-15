Grants available for Matthew repairs

LUMBERTON — Housing recovery grant money remains available to Robeson County residents whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

The money is provided through the state of North Carolina and is for homeowners and renters. Go to rebuild.nc.gov/apply for more information, including a checklist of what to bring to an appointment.

The application center is at 405 Dunn Road in Lumberton. The center’s hours are Mondays to Fridays from 8:15 a.m to 5:15 p.m.

Applicants need to bring a photo ID, proof of residency, proof of residency during Matthew, photos of damage, tax return or last three pay stubs, insurance payments, and copies of other assistance received. Homeowners need to bring proof of ownership. Renters need to bring a lease.

The money was made available in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, which swamped Robeson County on Oct. 8, 2016, damaging or destroying thousands of homes.