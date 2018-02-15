Woman charged with assaulting handicapped juvenile

LUMBERTON — A Maxton woman has been arrested and charged with an assault on a handicapped youth that apparently was videotaped and put on social media..

Lindsey Graham Paul, 27, of U.S. 74 West, has been charged with assault on a handicapped person, false imprisonment and misdemeanor child abuse, according to Capt. Brian Duckworth, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond was set at $50,000.

She also was charged with an outstanding warrant for trespassing, according to Duckworth. Her bond on that charge was set at $5,000.

The court date for the assault is Feb. 28 in Lumberton.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report on Feb. 6 about an assault on a handicapped juvenile who was in the care of a worker, according to Duckworth. The worker stepped away from his vehicle and left the juvenile inside his vehicle. While the worker was out of the vehicle a person who had ridden with him assaulted the juvenile. The person also made a video of the assault and distributed it to other people via Snapchat.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit obtained a copy of the video and arrested Paul, according to Duckworth.

Anyone with other information about this case is asked to call Sgt. Detective Kevin Hickman at 910-671-3140.