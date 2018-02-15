Gunmen rob local store

LUMBERTON — Lawmen are asking for the public’s help locating six people and the getaway vehicle connected to an armed robbery in Pembroke.

At about 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, four masked people armed with two rifles and two handguns entered Lowry’s Country Store, located at 238 Onnie and Joe Road, according to sheriff’sMaj. Anthony Thompson. The robbers left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigars and got into a waiting white Jeep Liberty with two people inside.

A shot was fire into the store’s ceiling, Thompson said. The employee working at the time was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the robbers or their getaway vehicle is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100. Callers can remain anonymous.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

