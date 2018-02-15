Boxes offer crime-fighting tool

LUMBERTON — Local law enforcement has partnered with Crime Block Inc. to introduce a new method for people to report crimes anonymously.

The Lumberton Police Department and Crime Block have placed “Crime Block” boxes inside four stores around the city. The boxes are locked and each has a slot in it, similiar to suggestion boxes.

The hope is to encourage residents to drop anonymous tips concerning crimes happening in the area, Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker said in a statement Wednesday.

“These boxes will be checked by the Lumberton Police Department Criminal Investigative Division on a regular basis,” Parker said.

The Rev. Larry Williams, of Dillon County, South Carolina, introduced the idea to Lumberton Police Chief Mike McNeill, said Cyndi Mayes, Fresh Foods IGA assistant general manager.

Jeet Brahmbhatt, the owner of all three Fresh Foods IGA locations in Lumberton, approved the placement of the boxes in his stores, she said.

“We think the boxes are good. We’ve had a lot (crime) going on. We are willing to help the community any way we can,” Mayes said. “If it (the box) helps solve crimes than we are more than happy to donate the space.”

One box is located at each of the three Fresh Foods IGA locations in Lumberton: 1000 North Pine St., 1002 East Fifth St. and 1733 Roberts Ave. The fourth box is located at PJ’s Shop N Save, located at 801 E. Second St. in Lumberton.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

