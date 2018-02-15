Crime report

James Smith reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his truck on South Cedar Street and stole a cordless drill and a reciprocating saw. No values for the stolen items were listed on the incident report.

Wilson Lowery reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke a window to a home on Carolina Avenue and stole a double-barreled shotgun. No value for the shotgun was listed on the incident report.

A JC Penny employee reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone walked out of the store with assorted clothing valued at about $345.

Thurston Patterson reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a black cell phone valued at about $600 from a residence on Holly Street.

Kierra McRae reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a black and silver 9 mm handgun left at Luther Britt Park, located on Branch Street.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Moore, Beam Road in Lumberton; Marvin Hernandez, Ivanhoe Drive in St. Pauls; Sam Colvin, Alford Road in St. Pauls; Moore Brothers Beef, Prospect Road in Maxton; Dirty Deeds Performance, Old Red Springs Road in Maxton; and Elliott Davis, Centerville Church Road in Fairmont.

The following incidents of vehicle theft were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Judy Cummings, on Hope Road in Fairmont, and Amanda Hartley, on N.C. 130 West in Maxton.