Student charged in assault

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton High School student has been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old girl with a box cutter at the school, an assault that was captured in part by a cell phone and circulated on social media.

The accused student, also 14, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury, said Capt. Terry Parker, of the Lumberton Police Department. The accused student’s name is not being published because of her age. No one else has been charged, Parker said.

The injured student, Jessica Tamicho, said she was walking to class about 10 a.m. during second period on a Feb. 8. As she turned a corner on her way to a personal finance class, she felt something from behind.

“She got a good grip of my hair. She almost pulled me to the ground,” Jessica said. “I didn’t know she cut me. I felt blood running down my face and my contact (lens) came out after she kicked me in the face.”

The incident was over quickly, she said, because school Principal Larry Obeda was nearby and broke it up.

“Thank goodness there were people in the school that monitor the kids closely,” said Anita Jackson, Tamicho’s mother. “Her injuries could have been worse. It could have been death.”

Tamicho was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment and released the same day, Jackson said.

“I had blood all over my hair and face,” Tamicho said. “They were pulling globs of hair off my shirt. Later, I could feel hair stubble where she cut my scalp.”

Jackson said her daughter suffered cuts to her face, scalp and hand; suffered a bruise to her right eye, causing it to turn bright red; a knot on her forehead; and also received six stitches to her face.

The Public Schools of Robeson County issued a statement that acknowledged the incident but did not provide details.

Her daughter and the alleged assailant were friends once, but that changed when they both liked the same boy, Jackson said.

Tamicho said she and the other girl got in a fight in September at the school.

“I asked the school if they needed me or if they needed me to go up to the school physically. They said no to both,” Jackson said. “ I think they thought they were friends, a little bickering among friends. They both got a warning.”

About a month later, a second incident happened at Lumberton High involving the same 14-year-old student, but this time it was with Jessica’s older sister Carmen.

“That girl pepper sprayed me in the classroom,” Carmen said. “The teacher was there and everything.”

Both girls were disciplined and suspended from a Robeson Community College program that offered cosmetology classes, Jackson said.

Jackson thought the tension between her daughters and the teen was over.

“I didn’t hear anything else about it, no new incidents,” Jackson said. “I thought it was over. Now this happens.”

Jackson said a hearing took recently in juvenile court.

Judge Jeff Moore decided to release the 14-year-old to her parents, Jackson said, on the condition they abide by the terms presented to the court by the accused teen’s attorney.

“She was released to her father on the grounds he take her to Florida where he resides,” Jackson said. “It didn’t make sense to me. The DA didn’t anticipate it either. They thought she would get seven more days.”

Jessica returned to school Monday, and is happy the ordeal is over. She said she self-conscious about the scar on her face, but classmates at school have been supportive.

“People keep staring at my face,” she said. “A lot of people are asking me if I am OK. It makes me feel good, they care.”

Jackson said something needs to be done to keep the high school safe.

“Those kids at the school, they do have weapons, that is a known fact,” she said. “I hope they come up with solution, a plan to make it safer.”

Anita Jackson applies vitamin E to daughter Jessica Tamicho’s forehead to help heal one of the cuts Jessica received when she was attacked with a boxcutter on Feb. 8 at Lumberton High School. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Slash-3_3-2.jpg Anita Jackson applies vitamin E to daughter Jessica Tamicho’s forehead to help heal one of the cuts Jessica received when she was attacked with a boxcutter on Feb. 8 at Lumberton High School.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

