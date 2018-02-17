Robeson Community College is committed to celebrating diversity, first and foremost because it is the right thing to do, but no less so because of the diversity of our community.

To celebrate Black History Month the college’s Cultural Events Committee is hosting an event featuring former NFL star Vonta Leach and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke head wrestling coach Othello Johnson as guest speakers. This event will be held in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium on Feb. 26 and also will feature a gospel choir, traditional dancing and food.

Staff in the Anne Moss Biggs Library have created a guide to some of the best websites for more information on this year’s Black History Month theme, “African Americans in Times of War.” The guide includes links to key websites and resources on this topic. In particular, the federal government has produced a wonderful website, https://www.africanamericanhistorymonth.gov/, in recognition of the important role that black Americans have played, and continue to play, in the shaping of America as we know it today. The site highlights many interesting exhibits, programs, images and writings, all of which are related to this topic

While the country celebrates Black History one month out of the year, Robeson Community College is committed to excellence in service to all of its diverse population year round. Faculty advisor Roy Raby seeks to support 162 students from the 2016 cohort and 142 students from the 2017 cohort of Robeson’s Minority Male Mentoring Program. The North Carolina Community College System established the NC Minority Male Mentoring Program in the fall of 2003 using six pilot programs to improve the retention and graduation rates of minority male students. Today, 46 of the state’s 58 community colleges support one of these programs.

In keeping with the spirit of diversity, Robeson Community College’s chapter is open to all students, including many females who are active in the club. The Minority Male Success Program operates as a club with a president, vice president, and secretary in order to provide students with leadership opportunities. The club meets about three times each semester to provide student support, interaction, and to plan activities.

This year about 35 students have been active participants in the club. Activities during the year include seven trips during the fall semester to four-year universities, including UNC-Charlotte, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central University, Fayetteville State University, UNCP, North Carolina State University, and UNC-Chapel Hill.

The program also seeks to provide financial assistance for students by providing scholarships and opportunities for work-study and internships. Five students are currently participating in a work-study position or internship on campus.

The club also participates in campus activities, including cultural events, new student orientations, and Book ‘Em. Activities planned for the spring include trips to four-year colleges, a visit to the Research Triangle Park for STEM scholars, and a statewide leadership conference to be held in Durham in March. The club will also be involved in a plastic bottle recycling program on campus this semester, which will provide volunteer service hours for the members.

If you or someone you know is interested in studying and learning in an environment that celebrates and supports diversity, contact our admissions office at www.robeson.edu/admissions or by phone at 910-272-3342.

By Dennis Watts Contributing columnist

Dennis Watts is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College.

