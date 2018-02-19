Principal responds to possible threat of violence

ST. PAULS — Social media on Sunday and early today was abuzz with a possible threat of violence at St. Pauls High School, and perhaps at a Lumberton school.

The Robesonian reached out to the central office early today, but had not received a response by 9:20 a.m.

However, Jason Suggs, principal at St. Pauls High, sent the following letter to parents of students at that school. In it, he indicates there will be additional security at the high school.

“At St. Pauls High School, our focus is to provide your child with a quality education in a safe and orderly environment. I believe that it is important for me to keep the lines of communication open with parents and to make you aware when questions or issues arise.

“Today, there have been some discussions about rumors and a possible threat Monday against the school. Our school administration is working with district level administrators and local law enforcement to identify any issues and to ensure that our school is safe. We will have additional security at school on Monday to continue our focus on a safe and orderly learning environment.

“I hope you will talk with your child about the expectations we have for them at St. Pauls High in terms of appropriate behavior. I also hope you will share with them the consequences students may face if they do not follow the guidelines set forth in the district policies and our school handbook.

“Thank you for your involvement in our school and in your child’s education. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at 910.865.4177.”

The Robesonian will update this story on robesonian.com as developments warrant.