Debra Britt, of East Ninth Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone threatened her and stole her dog. The type of the dog was listed as “unknown” on the crime report.

Anderia Chatman and Kenyada Lorick, of Olive Drive in Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone broke into their residence and stole a Coach purse and prescription pills belonging to Chatman; and an HP laptop belonging to Lorick. The value of the items were not listed in the crime report.

Daniel Brooks reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a burglary on Taffy Drive in Rowland.

Tiffany Locklear reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone assaulted her, inflicting serious injury, on Strawberry Lane in Lumber Bridge.

Dakota Lowery reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his motor vehicle on Ira Road in Lumberton.

Kenneth Cox reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his firearm on McCrimmon Road in Rowland.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jose Navarro, Matilda Drive in Lumberton; Lumberton Sanitation, Contempora Drive in Lumberton; Fermon Locklear, Eaglefeather Drive in Red Springs; Larry Locklear, McBridge Road in Red Springs; Jimmy McMillian, Raisin Road in Shannon; Big J’s Bait and Tackle, N.C. 72 West in Lumberton; Erick Hernandez, Dean Road in St. Pauls; Kim Oliver, Marigold Lane in Lumberton; Larry Tyner, Joan Street in Lumberton; Gered Brown, Little Marsh Road in Parkton.