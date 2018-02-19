Hammonds eyes commission seat

LUMBERTON — Two people filed Monday to represent Robeson County residents, including a candidate for the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

Ronald Hammonds, 71, a Lumberton farmer and rancher, filed for District 6 seat, which currently is held by David Edge. Hammonds said he is a registered Independent who is filing in the Republican primary. Edge, a Republican, has served two terms but has not filed for a third.

Hammonds, a lifelong resident of the Saddletree community in Lumberton, is the father of four children. He said his “greatest achievement” is that all four got a good education and jobs.

Hammonds attends Saddletree Church of God and is a chartered and current member of the Saddletree Community Center. He served on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s board of trustees for four years and on the Lumber River Electric Membership Corporation’s board of directors for 18 years. He is a former president of the N.C. Cattlemen’s Association and is a member of the State and National Bison Association and the State and National Cattlemen Association.

“After much prayer and meditation, I have decided to run as a candidate for the District 8 commissioner seat. I want Robeson County to be a great place to live and I want my kids and grandkids to come back and live here. I consider myself a humanitarian — I strive to be a public servant, not a career politician,” he said. “With me being a farmer, I believe in fiscal responsibility and I want to be proactive in education as well as the environment. Our education system is important, as well as, a clean and safe environment and agriculture. I realize there are more qualified people, but I solicit your prayers and support.”

Mark Harris, of Charlotte, filed as a Republican candidate for the U.S. House District 9 seat currently occupied by Rep. Robert Pittenger, also a Republican.

The filing sets up a May 8 Republican primary between Harris and Clarence W. Goins Jr., who filed on Thursday. Pittenger has not filed for re-election, but is expected to.

Harris, 51, ran for the seat in 2016, but lost the primary to Pittenger by 134 votes. Harris won Robeson County, garnering 301 of the 611 votes cast in the county in a three-person race that included Pittenger and Todd Johnson, a businessman and former Union County commissioner.

Harris has been a pastor for 30 years. For the past 12 years he has been the senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Charlotte, a position from which he resigned in July 2017 to concentrate on his political campaign.

Harris and his wife, Beth, have been married for 30 years. They have three grown children and five grandchildren, with a sixth due in April.

“I believe we are in a time when people are frustrated with Congress,” Harris said.

The American people are confident in President Donald Trump’s leadership and support his agenda, Harris said. The people are frustrated with Congress for not moving the president’s agenda forward.

“I want to help move his agenda forward, and that’s important,” Harris said.

Harris believes in a strong military. He said he supports building a wall along the border between Mexico and the United States and reforming U.S. immigration policies so as to better control how people enter the country and to stop chain migration and end the visa diversity lottery.

“I feel like the debt is a major problem,” Harris said.

It is time the government stops “kicking the can down the road” in terms of the national debt, Harris said.

Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican, filed Friday to run for re-election to a second term to N.C. House District 46.

“My first term in the North Carolina General Assembly so far has been full of success, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent my hometown in Raleigh,” he said. “Our region of North Carolina has long been in need of a strong voice in Raleigh, and I am proud to have been that voice for our community this past year. We’ve seen tremendous success already, and in my role as freshman caucus whip I’ve been at the center of a number of major pieces of legislation. From Hurricane Matthew relief in my first weeks in Raleigh to increased funding for schools just this past week, there has been a lot of for us to hang our hat on already.”

Jones filed in Columbus County and did not receive a letter from The Robesonian asking that information be submitted immediately. The newspaper chose to publish it today.

Mark Harris http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Mark-Harris_1-3.jpg Mark Harris Ronald Hammonds http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_scan00012018219181218711-3.jpg Ronald Hammonds Brenden Jones http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_brenden-jones2018219175358752018219181441715-3.jpg Brenden Jones