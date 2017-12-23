Price is right for attending 4-H camp

I know, I know! You are trying to get those last-minute Christmas presents wrapped and making sure everyone has what they need under the tree. You are thinking about Christmas Day, not next year and, certainly, not next summer. However, I have a deal for you, and it includes all of that. So if you have a child, grandchild, niece, or nephew who you want to get a spectacular gift for, keep reading.

Each year, Robeson County 4-H goes to camp, a weeklong, overnight, no technology, swimming, archery, horseback riding camp. This is a camp where a child can be a child, where they start to learn to trust themselves, and where they get to make decisions in a safe and nurturing environment while having fun. No, they do not have to be a 4-H member to take part in this, but they might want to be when they get done.

The camp is Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Educational Center — http://www.bjpenn4h.org/ on the Internet — in Reidsville. We will load up on a bus, or buses, on July 29, and head to Reidsville, with about six other counties meeting us there. We will come back, tired and happy to see our families, on Aug. 3. Sound wonderful? It is, and it just gets better.

The cost of camp, which includes transportation, meals, lodging, camp store, and a T-shirt, is about $550 per camper. With the help of United Way of Robeson County, we get that price down to about $400 per camper.

Now here is the kicker. If you sign your child up now, before Jan. 1, and pay the nonrefundable deposit of $100, your child will have the opportunity to go to camp for a grand total of $200, $100 now and $100 paid before we go to camp. How can we do this? It’s thanks to generous sponsors like Kiwanis and Tractor Supply.

It also works to your advantage to give camp as a Christmas present, as prices will start to increase. After Jan. 1, the price will go up to $300, $100 deposit and $200 due before camp. Starting in April, it goes up to $400, $100 deposit and $300 due before camp. We want to make camp as affordable as we can for everyone, and I know lots of youth in our county who would love to take part in this weeklong experience, where they will make friends they remember for a lifetime.

So think about getting that special child a gift that lasts a lifetime. Think about sending them to camp with Robeson County 4-H.

For more information, please contact Shea Ann DeJarnette, Extension 4-H Youth Development Agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, at 910-671-3276, by email at Shea_Ann_DeJarnette@ncsu.edu, or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

By Shea Ann DeJarnette Contributing columnist

Shea Ann DeJarnette is an Extension 4-H Youth Development Agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached at 910-671-3276 or by email at Shea_Ann_DeJarnette@ncsu.edu.

