Grants available from tobacco commission

RALEIGH — Applications for grant money are being accepted by the NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission.

The grants to fund innovative agricultural projects will be awarded in the fall. The deadline to apply is March 6. Applications are now online at www.tobaccotrustfund.org for qualifying organizations, government agencies and nonprofits.

“NCTTFC priorities for this year are to help job creation in current or former tobacco-dependent regions and fund projects that have the potential to generate additional income for the farming sectors,” said William H. “Bill” Teague, commission chairman. “We will fund a wide variety of projects later this year that will support farmers across North Carolina.”

The commission was established in 2000 by the N.C. General Assembly to help members of the tobacco communit, including farmers, tobacco workers and related businesses. Its original funding was established through tobacco industry annual payments as a result of the Master Settlement Agreement.

More information can be found at the commission’s website, or by calling 919-733-2160.