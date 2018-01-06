RCC seminars focus on entrepreneurship

LUMBERTON — The time for action has come for anyone who has dreamed of owning his or her own business.

The 12th annual Entrepreneur Academy has been scheduled for Jan. 26-27 and Feb. 3-5 at Robeson Community College in Lumberton.

The free academy will offer seminars on the business essentials entrepreneurs need to understand. Seminar topics include evaluating your business idea, starting and growing your business, writing a successful business plan, locating sources of funding, and more. Participants may attend any of the seminars. However, attendees desiring a certificate must complete at least six of the seminars.

All seminars are free and open to the public and will be presented on the main campus of RCC in the Workforce Development Center. Call 910-272-3631 or email bmoore@robeson.edu to reserve a seat.