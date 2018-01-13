Recovery funds for small businesses available

PEMBROKE — An information session designed to help small businesses recover after a natural disaster been scheduled for Wednesday.

The session, sponsored by Initiative Capital, will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Main Conference Room of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Entrepreneurship Incubator’s Thomas Center for Entrepreneurship, located at 202 Main St. in Pembroke. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

Initiative Capital, N.C. Community Development Initiative’s certified community development finance institution, is making as much as $15 million in low-interest, flexible capital available to small businesses in any North Carolina county affected by Hurricane Matthew, wildfires or other natural disasters.

For more information, contact Tara Campbell, senior vice president for Lending, at tcampbell@ncinitiative.org or 919-835-6002.