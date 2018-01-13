Posted on by

Recovery funds for small businesses available


Staff report

PEMBROKE — An information session designed to help small businesses recover after a natural disaster been scheduled for Wednesday.

The session, sponsored by Initiative Capital, will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Main Conference Room of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Entrepreneurship Incubator’s Thomas Center for Entrepreneurship, located at 202 Main St. in Pembroke. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

Initiative Capital, N.C. Community Development Initiative’s certified community development finance institution, is making as much as $15 million in low-interest, flexible capital available to small businesses in any North Carolina county affected by Hurricane Matthew, wildfires or other natural disasters.

For more information, contact Tara Campbell, senior vice president for Lending, at tcampbell@ncinitiative.org or 919-835-6002.

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:46 pm
Updated: 10:24 pm. |    

Child-labor ring had Lumberton link

Child-labor ring had Lumberton link
7:11 pm |    

City officials hoping to play it again Sam

City officials hoping to play it again Sam
6:01 pm
Updated: 8:54 pm. |    

City police officer victim of accidental shooting

City police officer victim of accidental shooting
comments powered by Disqus