Ferris honored for design work

RALEIGH — A trade publication has bestowed an honor on the CEO/president of an architectural company under contract with the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Robbie Ferris, of Raleigh-based SfL+a Architects Firstfloor Energy Positive, earned a spot in the Top 25 Newsmakers 2017 list released by Engineering News-Record, the leading trade publication for engineering and construction professionals. Ferris was recognized as a top newsmaker for his implementation of the design-build-finance-maintain approach to delivering energy-positive K-12 schools.

“Our team of experts apply their unique knowledge in architectural design to reduce the life-cycle costs for our projects and ensure that every building we design dramatically reduces energy consumption, thus building the most energy-efficient facilities in the country,” Ferris said.

Ferris presented a consolidation plan to the Public Schools of Robeson County in 2016 that called for closing 30 schools and building 14. It ultimately failed because of state legislation needed to make it happen.

Currently his firm is helping the schools identify the best place to build a school that is needed to replace West Lumberton Elementary, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew.

