SpringHill Suites manager honored

ATLANTA — Felton Clark, the general manager of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Lumberton, has been named the 2017 Executive Director of the Year by North Point Hospitality Group, Inc., a hotel development and operations company.

Felton first joined the company in February 2002 and has since served in many roles, to include his current position as general manager of the SpringHill Suites on Fayetteville Road.

“It has been an honor to work with Felton over the last several years,” said Whip M. Triplett, executive vice president of North Point Hospitality Group. “Felton has always served from the heart and that spirit of hospitality has catapulted him from his first position with us as a night manager to the general manager that he is today.”

Felton has also assisted in opening multiple North Point Hospitality hotel brands to include a Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton in Savannah, Ga.

Felton Clark