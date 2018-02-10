Edward Jones on admired list

LUMBERTON — Edward Jones, a financial firm with a Lumberton office, has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

The ranking is based on a survey of 3,900 executives, directors, analysts and experts, and takes into account nine criteria from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and the ability to attract talent.

The Edward Jones office in Lumberton is located at 4246 Fayetteville Road.

To create this list, FORTUNE magazine and Korn Ferry whittled down a list of about 1,500 of the world’s largest companies based on revenue to a pool of 680 with the highest revenues in each of 52 industries. Twenty-nine countries were represented. A total of 330 companies make the final list. Edward Jones ranked sixth in the category of Securities/Asset Management.