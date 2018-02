Tractor Supply donates pet food

LUMBERTON — The Tractor Supply Co. store in Lumberton is donating 131 bags of pet food to feed dogs and cats in need of adoption.

“More often than not, animal shelters and rescues depend greatly on food donations to support the pets they take in that await adoption,” said Meaghan Herrington, manager of the Lumberton Tractor Supply store. “Our goal at Tractor Supply is to do our part in helping adoption efforts in our community because we know that pets are more than just dogs and cats, they are family.”

Tractor Supply presented the pet food donation to Robeson County Humane Society. which manages a no-kill shelter.

In addition to the pet food donation, the Lumberton Tractor Supply hosts pet adoption events throughout the year. Visit TSCEventPartners.com or call the store at 910-738-3402 to learn more about working with Tractor Supply for pet adoption events.

For information and tips on adopting an animal and raising pets, visit TractorSupply.com/PetCare.