Freeman tabbed for credit union council

RALEIGH — A Robeson County resident has been selected by Local Government Federal Credit Union to serve on its Eastern Sandhills Advisory Council.

Judy Freeman is a retired teacher assistant and bus driver, according to a release from the Credit Union. She will be an integral part of LGFCU’s volunteer-driven initiative to educate people on the benefits of credit union membership and to relay feedback to the board of directors regarding available/potentially available products and services, delivery of service and member needs.

The Eastern Sandhills Advisory Council covers Harnett, Cumberland, Robeson and Bladen counties. Council members serve without compensation.