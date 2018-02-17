UNCP Business program wins re-accreditation

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been granted extension of accreditation of its undergraduate and graduate business programs.

According to the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, UNCP’s School of Business was among 40 business schools that met the criteria for re-accreditation.

“AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement,” said Stephanie Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB.

“Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”

The School of Business at UNCP earned its initial accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business in 2013. Maintenance of accreditation reviews occurs every five years to ensure continued compliance with evolving standards.

UNC Pembroke offers a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with concentrations in Economics, Entrepreneurship, Finance, International Business, Management, or Marketing and a bachelor of science in Accounting.

UNCP also offers a master of Business Administration, as well as online programs with concentrations in Management, Marketing and Finance. The master of Business Administration program is also offered online.