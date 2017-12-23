St. Pauls cracks top 10 in rifle competition

ST. PAULS — For the second year in a row, the St. Pauls High School Junior ROTC Three Position Air Rifle team competed in the 4th Brigade JROTC’s Best of the Best Championship held at Lexington High School.

“It was exciting to make the best of the best again, we’re shooting well as a team,” Diana DeLeon, a junior on the team, said.

DeLeon scored a 503 in competition, the best for the Bulldogs.

The team went into the competition ranked 16th of all schools in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. It was able to jump up in the overall ranking to the ninth position.

Other team members are Dezmon Bridges, Trevor Everitte, Aurora Lopez, Ingrid Geronimo, and Maria DeLeon.

“This is the second year in a row that we made the top 10,” said Luis Monter, team captain and a senior.

Three-Position Air Rifle Shooting is the most popular and fastest growing form of shooting sports competition for youth of high school age or younger, according to Major Steve Hill Senior Army Instructor. In competition, shooters fire at targets at a distance of 10 meters in three different positions, prone, standing and kneeling.

