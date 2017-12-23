Parkton Elementary competes in mock trial

DURHAM — Robeson County was represented at the finals of the North Carolina Bar Foundation’s seventh annual Justice Iredell Middle School Mock Trial Tournament.

The Parkton Elementary School team was among 10 teams vying for the mock trial crown on Dec. 16 at the Durham County Courthouse.

Ridge Road Middle School of Charlotte claimed the championship. Cane Creek Middle School of Fletcher came in second. Defending champion Wayne School of Engineering of Goldsboro and Carnage Magnet Middle School of Raleigh also reached the four-team championship round.

Five other teams advanced from regional competition held in November. Those teams were Elizabeth City Middle School of Elizabeth City, Hanes Magnet of Winston-Salem, Mabel School of Zionville, Dunn Middle School of Dunn, Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School of Charlotte.

Fifty teams, 750 students, 54 teachers and more than 100 legal professionals participated in the North Carolina Bar Foundation’s Law-Related Education event, which is funded by the NCBF Endowment.

Caryn McNeill, president of the NCBF and the North Carolina Bar Association, recognized each finalist during the event. She urged all of the students to take note of the contributions and support that they received from their teachers and parents. McNeill also encouraged those students who wished to become lawyers one day to pursue their dream, adding that she looked forward to welcoming them into the legal profession in a decade or so.

The Justice Iredell Middle School Mock Trial Tournament is an educational team program where middle school students have the opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge of civil/criminal law and courtroom procedures. Students representing attorneys and witnesses for both sides of a fictional case role play that case being tried in court.

