Robeson residents make honors lists

HAMLET — Thirteen Robeson County residents are on Richmond Community College’s honors lists for the fall 2017 semester.

On the president’s list are Pariya Clark, Savanna Locklear, Ja’dore Nichols-Morrison and Don-Earion Scott. To make the president’s list, a student must earn an A in all courses and have a 4.0 grade-point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours in a degree or diploma program.

Making the dean’s list were Melissa Barton, Francheskia Brooks, Jared Chavis, Shania Clark Locklear, Micaela Hunt, Zachary Jacobs, Phillip Lewis, Heather Locklear and Tori Oxendine. To make the dean’s list, a student must attain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 and earn no letter grade lower than a B while carrying 12 or more semester hours in a degree or diploma program.