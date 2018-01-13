School board honors employees

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education recently recognized the November and December employees of the month.

The Classified Employee of the Month for November is Edward Brown, a custodian at Rowland Norment Elementary School. The Certified Employee of the Month for November is Shereena Thompson, a teacher at Fairmont Middle School.

The Classified Employee of the Month for December is 80-year-old R.J. Oxendine, a cafeteria assistant at Long Branch Elementary School. The Certified Employee of the Month for December is Angela Oxendine, a teacher Piney Grove Elementary School.

Ann Locklear, of West Lumberton Elementary School, is the Bus Driver of the Month for December.