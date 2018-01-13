UNCW ranks No. 7 for online programs

WILMINGTON — The University of North Carolina Wilmington has been ranked No. 7 on the U.S. News & World Report list of Best Online Bachelor’s Programs.

U.S. News reviews a variety of elements to determine college rankings, including student engagement, faculty credentials and training, and peer reputation, according to the university. The Best Online Bachelor’s Programs rankings are awarded only to programs where all required coursework is completed online. UNCW was recognized for its two qualifying programs, nursing and clinical research.

The university was also was named a Best College Value for 2018 by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, ranking 62nd among the top 100 public universities nationwide, up six places from the 2017 ranking.

“As one of the institutions that make up the nationally respected University of North Carolina system, UNCW is committed to providing an accessible and affordable, high-quality education,” Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said. “These rankings recognize our continued commitment to developing distance education programming and the university’s overall affordability and value. Our students get an outstanding return on their investment through our faculty and applied-learning experiences that position them to compete for jobs or continue their education.”