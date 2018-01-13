Highlander recognizes top students

RED SPRINGS — Highlander Academy recently released its third six-weeks honor rolls.

On the Headmistress’s Honor Roll are Hunter Bryant, third grade; Watson Price, fourth; Jaidah Black, fifth; Zacheriah Gnade, fifth; Brent Nye, fifth; MacKenzie Hair, sixth; Tiana Conrad, seventh; Nellie Jackson, seventh; Sam Jackson, eighth; Morgan Harris, 10th; and MacKenzie Dunne, 11th.

On the Honor Roll are Lillian Arroyo, third grade; Hunter Chavis, fourth; Kaleb McInnis, fourth; Kaelynn McInnis, fourth; Dillon Pritchett, fourth; Mattox Schmitz, fourth; Braidlan Brooks, fifth; Jakeob Hunt, fifth; Austin Quick, fifth; Bryan Teague, fifth; Jaiden Hunt, sixth; Amran Hussein – sixth; Ethan Quick, seventh; Ashley Chavis, eighth; Riley Bardon; 10th; Nick Harrell; 10th; Kyrsten Piatt, 10th; Dalston Shepley, 10th; and Lacy Weaver, 11th.