Studentss picked for holiday artwork

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education recently recognized the 2017 PSRC Holiday Artists.

The artwork from the 18 students was judged and chosen to be featured on the district’s holiday cards.

The students in grades kindergarten through second whose art was chosen were Geovanne Ortiz Allenda and Erica Maloney, of Rowland Norment Elementary School; Lillian Carver and Iris Adams, of East Robeson Elementary; Justice Buie and Raquelle Smith, of R.B. Dean Elementary; and Evelin Temaj-Zacarias and Erica Maloney, of Rowland Norment.

The students in grades third through fifth whose art was chosen were Karen Jimenz and Melinda Laughren, of St. Pauls Elementary; Abigail Cook and Raquelle Smith, of R.B. Dean Elementary; Alerica Manigault and Anjelcia Covington, of Janie C. Hargrave Elementary; Hector Santos and Anjelica Covington, of Janie C. Hargrave Elementary; and Malachi Locklear and Kevin Locklear, of Peterson Elementary.

The students in grades sixth through eighth whose art was chosen were Cayden Locklear and Corey Desse, of Prospect Elementary; Jayden Barnhill and Candice Lambert, of St. Pauls Middle; Oo Meh and Malinda McKoy, of L. Gilbert Carroll Middle; Haley Buie and Casina Baker, of Rowland Middle; and Desiree Diggs and Ashley Locklear, of Townsend Middle

The students in grades ninth through 12th whose art was chosen were McKnight Pope and Scotty Thompson, of Lumberton High; Colby Locklear and Jessica Clark, of Lumberton High; Isaiah Jacobs and Steven Taylor, of Fairmont High; and Diana Solis and Ashley Berdeau, of St. Pauls High.

Students chosen 2017 PSRC Holiday Artists display their winning artwork during a recent meeting of the county Board of Education.