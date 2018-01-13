Four educators receive instruction

CULLOWHEE — Four local educators attended programs held at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching.

Participating educators from Robeson County were Lenora Bullard and Helen S. Clark, of Pembroke Elementary School; Eftihia M. Karas, of St. Pauls Elementary School; and Melissa S. Cox, of Tanglewood Elementary School.

The NCCAT provides teachers with new knowledge, skills, teaching methods, best practices and information to take back to their classrooms. It conducts a wide variety of professional development for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers.

