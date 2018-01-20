LHS grad makes Coastal dean’s list

CONWAY, S.C. — A Lumberton High School graduate was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.

Peyton Adams was among 2,419 students at Coastal Carolina who earned the honor. Adams is majoring in Elementary Education.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a freshman must earn a 3.25-grade-point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5-grade-point average. All students must be enrolled full time.

Coastal Carolina University is a liberal arts institution located in Conway. It offers 73 areas of study toward the baccalaureate degree, 18 master’s degree programs, two educational specialist degrees and a Ph.D. in coastal and marine systems science.