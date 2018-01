LUMBERTON — Robeson Early College High School is inviting eighth-grade students and their parents to an informational meeting on Jan. 30.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium on the campus of Robeson Community College.

Information will be provided about the school and the application process to attend Early College High School during the upcoming school year. Applications are due March 2.

Call 910-737-5232 for more information.