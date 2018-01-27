UNCP gifts create scholarship, honor Nadeau

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will use two major donations totaling $35,000 to create a nursing scholarship for American Indian students and honor a former physical education professor.

A $25,000 donation from the North Carolina Circle of the Kings Daughters and Sons will be used to establish a nursing scholarship.

Former UNCP basketball player Bobby Dole committed $10,000 for the naming of the men’s basketball players’ lounge in honor of former professor, Dr. Andre Nadeau.

The North Carolina Circle is a branch of the International Order of the King’s Daughters and Sons, an interdenominational Christian service organization that dates back to 1886. Dr. Louise Maynor, a Pembroke native and UNCP alumnus, is president of the state organization.

One of the founding principles of the King’s Daughters and Sons organization was to support the education of American Indians. Recipients of the nursing scholarship at UNCP must be a junior and a member of a state or federally recognized American Indian tribe.

The Kings Daughters have previously established two scholarships, one in education and one in nursing, at UNCP.

According to Maynor, the organization has been providing scholarships to Lumbee and other American Indian students since 1978.

“I am deeply grateful that the North Carolina Circle continues to support the students at my alma mater,” Maynor said. “I know firsthand how much they support the educational advancement of all students, but their sincere interest in the education and training of American Indian students at UNCP is especially generous.

“There is no greater need than to support the training of nurses, nutritionists, therapists, and other clinicians.

“Personally, I would like them to develop a desire to give back to the university and to the community with the same generous spirit they have received.

“Professionally, I hope the award helps them to achieve their goals by relieving them of some of the financial pressures of pursuing a college degree.”

Dole, a Fayetteville native, said he doesn’t think he would have earned his degree from UNCP if it weren’t for the late Dr. Nadeau.

Dole attended what was then Pembroke State University from 1973 to 1977. He played on the basketball team while earning a teaching degree in physical education.

“He was one of the most awesome professor I had the privilege of being involved with,” said Dole, who works as a general contractor in Charlotte.

“He had a big impact on my getting my degree. Some of courses like kinesiology, anatomy and physiology were tough courses, but because of his Dr. Nadeau’s enthusiasm and his zest for teaching, he was able to get the most out of a C-plus student. In the end, I excelled in every one of those classes.”

Nadeau, a professor of health and physical education, taught at the university from 1969 to 1981. He was in charge of the men’s intramural program and a founding member of the Braves Club, the university’s athletic booster organization. He even taught a trampoline course.

A native of Canada, he was a military intelligence officer during World War II. At UNCP, Dole said Nadeau was considered a legend in the Physical Education Department.

“The man was only 4 feet 11, but he had a zest for life,” he said. “You would think he was 10 feet tall. He just had a joy for life. You couldn’t help but be drawn in and captivated. Being around him was infectious.”

The men’s basketball players’ lounge will be named the “Dr. Andre Nadeau Players’ Lounge.”

“I am thrilled to be able to do this for such as great man,” Dole said. “He was just phenomenal with his enthusiasm and teaching skills. He was able to get the best out of his students.”

