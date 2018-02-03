Students’ path to medical school includes RCC

The need for workforce development after World War II led to rapid expansion of the community college system over 50 years ago.

Robeson Community College first opened its doors as a satellite of Fayetteville Technical College before receiving its own charter as Robeson Technical Institute 52 years ago. The college excelled at teaching people in technical trades and evolved into Robeson Technical College and, with the addition of university transfer courses, ultimately Robeson Community College.

The college still excels in training people for technical jobs, many of which are now very high tech in the advanced manufacturing industry.

Unfortunately, for too many the college’s image is still rooted in the 1960s and 1970s when the emphasis was on trades. The college still offers plumbing classes, but those classes also involve fairly complex hydraulics, too. If they happen to work in an environment such as the Campbell Soup plant, industrial systems graduates may find themselves programming logic controls in an environment that is cleaner and more sanitary than the average person’s kitchen.

Community colleges in the 21st century are so much more than trade schools, however. Very few people realize that some students use community college connections as a springboard to medical school, and those connections can take a variety of forms.

At least one Robeson Community College student took a somewhat, though not entirely, traditional route by completing his first two years of undergraduate training at the college before completing his four-year degree at a university and then going on to medical school. Evan Floyd from Fairmont took this route, but his community college experience wasn’t entirely traditional in that neither he nor his family had to pay for it.

Floyd entered Robeson Early College High School as a ninth-grader. Five years later he had completed not only his high school degree, but also his two-year associate of science degree. Floyd then completed his four-year degree in Biology and Public Health studies at East Carolina University and applied to the Osteopathic Medicine program at Campbell University, where he donned his white coat as a medical student this past fall.

Ross Masters is headed to medical school this fall, but he took a different route.

Masters graduated from Lumberton High School in 2010 and was accepted and enrolled at UNC Chapel Hill that fall. Masters completed a bachelor of arts in Political Science at Chapel Hill and entered the work world. After a stint in corporate America, Masters realized that he did not find the work fulfilling, so he returned to Robeson County and began working on the requisite science courses at UNCP that he would need to apply to medical school.

At the same time, he earned his Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic certification at Robeson Community College in order to get hands-on experience in patient care. Masters excelled in both arenas and upon completing his coursework was accepted into the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina for the fall.

Masters notes that competition for medical school is fierce and that all applicants have strong academic backgrounds. He believes that the hands-on patient care experience he got in the EMT program at Robeson Community College played a significant role in helping him stand out among other applicants.

While waiting to enter medical school in the fall, Masters spends his time teaching emergency medicine to UNCP and RCC college students as an employee of Robeson Community College.

So, while each of these students took different routes to medical school, both were able to utilize the offerings at Robeson Community College to further their goals. In today’s work world, people often take differing paths to reach similar ends.

Dennis Watts http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Dennis-Watts_1.jpg Dennis Watts Pictured in the center is Even Floyd with his family at his white coat ceremony. He joined the Osteopathic Medicine program at Campbell University where he donned his white coat as a medical student this past fall. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_evan-floyd-white-coat-large-family201822163354295.jpg Pictured in the center is Even Floyd with his family at his white coat ceremony. He joined the Osteopathic Medicine program at Campbell University where he donned his white coat as a medical student this past fall. Ross Masters http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_rcc201822165416150.jpg Ross Masters

By Dennis Watts Contributing columnist

Dennis Watts is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College.

