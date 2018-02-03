Peace serves on ECU board

GREENVILLE — Dr. Robin Peace of Lumberton is serving on the Board of Visitors at East Carolina University.

The board is composed of volunteer ambassadors and advocates for ECU. They are appointed by the ECU board of trustees for a four-year term with the option of serving a second term. They advise and assist the chancellor and the trustees in advancing ECU’s priorities across North Carolina and beyond.

“It’s an honor for me to serve with such dedicated and engaged ECU alumni and friends who continue to tell the story of the university’s impact on their communities and state,” said Sabrina Bengel, Board of Visitors chairperson.

For more information, visit http://www.ecu.edu/bov/