NCCF taking scholarship applications

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Community Foundation has begun accepting applications for scholarships.

The foundation administers more than 150 scholarships for students throughout the state, according to Leslie Ann Jackson, the foundation’s director of grants and scholarships. Eligibility criteria and deadlines are specific and vary widely by scholarship and location. Deadlines typically range from March to May. Visit the foundation’s website at nccommunityfoundation.org/scholarships to determine eligibility.

“Our aim is to raise awareness throughout the state about opportunities offered through scholarships held with the North Carolina Community Foundation,” she said. “We’re honored to steward these scholarships on behalf of our fundholders who are investing in the futures of these North Carolinians.”

There are also are opportunities for adults to further their educations, Jackson said.

For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org, go to Facebook and follow the foundation on LinkedIn and Twitter @NCCF.