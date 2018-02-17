Law firm makes scholarships available

CHARLOTTE — High school seniors can now apply for $2,500 college scholarships.

The DeMayo Law Offices’ annual Michael A. DeMayo Scholarship program offers seniors a chance to win a scholarship toward their college education. The firm will be awarding a total of $37,500 in college scholarships to 15 high school seniors who live in and attend schools in counties served by the firm, including Robeson County. Other counties are Mecklenburg, Gaston, Catawba, Union, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Lincoln, Rowan, Caldwell, Stanly, Iredell, Alexander, Burke, Scotland, Richmond, Anson, and Cumberland, and the following in South Carolina, York, Lancaster, Chester, Union, Cherokee, Chesterfield, Marlboro and Dillon.

To qualify, students must have applied for full-time enrollment at a four-year university or college and must complete and return a scholarship application to the DeMayo Law Offices by March 26. Scholarships will be awarded based on the student’s video PSA presentation on the dangers of underage drinking and driving, as well as their application, SAT scores, transcripts and letters of recommendation.

Visit www.demayolaw.com/scholarship-program/ for program details.