Graham, Pierce back retired educators

LUMBERTON — Two state lawmakers last week showed their support for North Carolina’s retired educators and the issues that concern them.

Reps. Charles Graham and Garland Pierce attended the Robeson County Retired School Personnel’s annual Legislators Appreciation Breakfast on Monday at Adelio’s Restaurant in Lumberton. The county group is a part of the North Carolina Retired School Personnel. The state organization’s mission is to protect the state health plan, keep the retirement system of teachers and state employees secure, enable volunteerism in public schools and the community, and advocate for education.

“It is now time for the North Carolina General Assembly to take seriously the issues of retired North Carolina workers as they continue to ask for cost-of-living adjustments,” Pierce said. “It will help them face the rising cost of insurance, medicine, and the cost of living. They have worked hard, and we owe it to them to take seriously their concerns, hear their voices, and treat them fairly. They were told that their retirement would line up with the cost of living.”

Graham shared the same message.

“Meeting with and hearing the concerns of our retired educators in Robeson County was quite informative,” he said. “These educators have contributed successfully to Robeson County, and they have touched the lives of countless children and families. They deserve our sincere attention, and it was a pleasure to have an informative discussion with them. My support for them in the legislature as it relates to their retirement benefits, health insurance, and cost-of-living adjustments is a priority for me.”

Shirley Stockton, Robeson County Retired School Personnel legislative chairperson, listed the group’s legislative goals. They are:

— Maintain the budget to sustain the annual required contribution to the Teachers and State Employees Retirement System.

— Designate a cost-of-living adjustment sufficient to maintain retiree buying power and stay abreast of the Consumer Price Index.

— Continue full funding of the State Health Plan.

— Support continuation of the Defined Benefit Pension Plan for school personnel and state employees.

— Support increased funding for education in public schools.

