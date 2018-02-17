Highlander Academy holds homecoming

RED SPRINGS — Highlander Academy in Red Springs will be observing Homecoming on Saturday.

Former students of Flora Macdonald College, Vardell Hall, Robeson Country Day School and Flora Macdonald Academy are encouraged to attend. A spaghetti dinner will be held in the Dining Hall at 5 p.m., followed by male and female alumni basketball games beginning at 7 p.m. The dinner is $7 per person and game admission is $5.

Alumni wishing to play in the games may call or email the school secretary at 910-843-4995 or highlanderacademyprep@gmail.com.