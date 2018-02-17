Posted on by

Partnership makes scholarships available


Staff report

LUMBERTON — A partnership of local sponsors will be giving out $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors across the county.

One scholarship will be given to a graduating senior at each high school in Robeson County in the 2017-19 academic year as part of the Robeson County Scholarship Program. Legal People, Inc., Peterkin Law Firm, PLLC, and other sponsors have formed a partnership to create the annual program.

Applicants must be a graduating senior in the 2017-18 school year from a Robeson County High School, plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university in the 2018-19 school year, demonstrate a commitment to community service, demonstrate financial need, and complete the online application before 5 p.m. on March at www.peterkinlegal.com.

Call 910-728-4930 for more information.

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:33 am |    

Raeford couple gifts $1M for Business school

Raeford couple gifts $1M for Business school
7:30 pm
Updated: 8:23 pm. |    

Smith seeks re-election to school board

Smith seeks re-election to school board
9:01 pm |    

Schools closer to $7.7M windfall

Schools closer to $7.7M windfall
comments powered by Disqus