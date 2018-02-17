Partnership makes scholarships available

LUMBERTON — A partnership of local sponsors will be giving out $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors across the county.

One scholarship will be given to a graduating senior at each high school in Robeson County in the 2017-19 academic year as part of the Robeson County Scholarship Program. Legal People, Inc., Peterkin Law Firm, PLLC, and other sponsors have formed a partnership to create the annual program.

Applicants must be a graduating senior in the 2017-18 school year from a Robeson County High School, plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university in the 2018-19 school year, demonstrate a commitment to community service, demonstrate financial need, and complete the online application before 5 p.m. on March at www.peterkinlegal.com.

Call 910-728-4930 for more information.