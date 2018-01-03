Sanderson Farms cancels today’s second shift

ST. PAULS — Today’s second shift at Sanderson Farms’ processing plant here has been canceled in response to the wintry weather expected to hit the region today and into Thursday.

However, certain second- and third-shift operations will run as scheduled, according to information released by the company. Operating on a normal schedule are second-shift offal/rendering, housekeeping, shipping and maintenance. Third-shift offal/rendering, housekeeping, shipping, maintenance and sanitation will be on a normal schedule.