SeHealth adjusts schedules ahead of winter storm

LUMBERTON — Some Southeastern Health operations are closing early and some are opening later than normal Thursday in response to the pending wintry weather.

All fitness centers, including CrossFit Q.F.E., will close at 5 p.m. today and reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to information from Southeastern Health. Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s gift shop will close at 6 p.m. today and reopen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southeastern Health Mall Clinic, Southeastern Urgent Care Pembroke, The Clinic at Lumberton Drug, and The Clinic at Walmart will open at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Southeastern Health primary care clinics and specialty clinics, Gibson Cancer Center, Southeastern Psychiatry Clinic, Southeastern Radiology Associates, Southeastern Wound Healing Center, Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic and rehab centers will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Southeastern Health officials request that the general public limit visits to SRMC during inclement weather for their general safety.