The Lord’s plan unfolds unhindered

Daniel 1:8-21

“And the Lord gave” proclaims the message of hope woven through the Book of Daniel. The prophet tells how Nebuchadnezzar and the Babylonians besieged Jerusalem, and as a result of the attack Daniel said, “And the Lord gave Jehoiakim king of Judah into his hand, with part of the vessels of the house of God.”

In the eyes of Nebuchadnezzar and his army, the victory was a triumph for their pagan gods, but Daniel tells us, “And the Lord gave.” Babylon’s king believed he took control of Jerusalem, and He was convinced that the vessels he took home from God’s house were his possessions because of his accomplishments.

God is the sovereign God, and this is the message of hope we find in this book. Everything Nebuchadnezzar did was according to the plan and purpose of almighty God. Men may follow pagan gods, but God can and does use even them to accomplish His will.

Nebuchadnezzar returned to Babylon with captives taken in the conquest. He ordered Ashpenaz, “the master of his eunuchs,” to choose the best and brightest from among the captives that they might be taught the “literature and language of the Chaldeans.”

Among the young men from the tribe of Judah were Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah, who were given new names. The captives were given a “daily provision of the king’s meat, and of the wine which he drank,” but Daniel determined that to eat and drink from these provisions would make them ceremonially unclean in the eyes of God.

Daniel asked Melzar, the court official overseeing their care, if he and his three friends could eat foods that would not defile them. Melzar believed eating the king’s provisions would be the only way the four young men could be kept healthy. He was afraid they would look sickly, and the king would have him killed.

Prove the Lord, Daniel said, for ten days by feeding them vegetables and water. At the end of the ten days, compare them to the ones who ate the king’s provisions. The palace officer consented, and at the end of ten days the four Hebrews looked healthier than the others who ate the king’s food.

The Lord had plans for Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah, and He “gave them knowledge and skill in all learning and wisdom.” They excelled in everything they were taught by the Babylonians. As for Daniel, he “had understanding in all visions and dreams” as the Lord blessed him with the divine gift of being able to see future events.

Nebuchadnezzar found the four Hebrews excelling in every way above all the others he had brought from Israel. The king had his wise men, but these four men were “ten times better than all the magicians and astrologers that were in all his realm.”

They were found to be better because the Lord gave them gifts Babylon’s king could never deliver.

Our heavenly Father has given to us blessings we could not possibly give to ourselves, beginning with His Son. May we be so mindful of Daniel’s words, “And the Lord gave.”

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at edwilcox@nc.rr.com,

