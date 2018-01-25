God hears and responds to Daniel’s prayer

Daniel 10:10-19

Daniel’s great concern for his people is evident as he tells us about a vision given to him by the Lord. At the time of this vision, it is estimated Daniel was about 85 years old.

It had been about a year since almost 50,000 Jews went home to rebuild their country and the temple. He had probably heard the people faced obstacles in rebuilding the temple, and he knew that even under the best of circumstances they were faced with a huge undertaking.

Daniel believed God, but how would everything work out in light of the prophecy of Jeremiah? Would those people who returned to Israel trust God?

It was in this time when Daniel had such questions that the Lord gave a vision to the prophet and he was certain “the thing was true, but the time appointed was long.” He understood that he would not be able to see all of God’s plan unfold, but Daniel believed everything would happen according to the will of God. This is an illustration of our prayer life. We do not usually get immediate answers to prayer. Instead, God’s answers come according to His timing and that may span a long period of time.

Daniel fasted and prayed for three weeks. After this season of prayer, he stood on the banks of the Tigris River where he saw a man who had a glorious appearance. This man’s presence was so powerful that the men who were with Daniel fled the scene even though they did not see the man.

Daniel said he was lying with his face to the ground when he felt someone touch him, and he was brought to his hands and knees. The man, who was an angel, told Daniel to stand up.

God heard Daniel’s prayer and it was in response to his prayer that the angel came to him in this vision. He would have been there earlier, the angel said, but he was detained for twenty-one days by “the prince of the kingdom of Persia.” We do not see the warfare that wages in the spiritual realm, but according to this there are fierce battles in which Satan and his forces try to disrupt the will of God.

The prince in Persia was there to stir up trouble for God’s people, and he would have stopped the angel who spoke to Daniel had it not been for the angel Michael, who came to his aid.

He came to tell Daniel “what shall befall thy people in the latter days.” Daniel said he became unable to speak and all his physical strength left him, but the angel touched him and restored his ability to speak and move.

What we learn from this Scripture about Daniel’s experience is interesting, but what does it say to us? In the first place, the importance of prayer cannot be over-emphasized. We ought to take it seriously and know that God hears and responds to us. God cares deeply for us and responds to our needs.

As we pray, let us always remember the psalmist’s words: “The Lord is on my side; I will not fear: what can man do unto me?” (Psalm 118:6)

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at edwilcox@nc.rr.com.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at edwilcox@nc.rr.com.