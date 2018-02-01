Genuine faith is seen in a person’s deeds

James 2:14-26

Faith is absolute belief in the reality of the things we hope for as Christians. It is essential that we understand what it means to have faith because Scripture tells us, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” (Heb. 11:6).

James wrote about faith and works and living a life that is pleasing to God. Three kinds of faith are addressed here, the first kind being a faith that is dead. What is the purpose, he asked, if a person claims to have faith but never performs any good works to show for it? Can this kind of faith save a person? There is, after all, only a verbal profession but no deeds that testify this faith is genuine.

As an illustration of dead faith, James said a poor believer came into the church. This person needed clothing and food, the most basic needs of a person. Of course it was obvious to everyone the poor person needed help, but one person spoke for the group.

“We wish you well,” the spokesman said. “May you go in comfort, finding clothing to keep you warm and food to satisfy your hunger.”

Not one thing was done to satisfy the physical needs of the poor person. It made no difference that kind words were spoken. The people in the church would have insisted they had faith, but when that person walked out the door in need of clothing and food, he left behind a church whose faith was dead because it was a faith without works.

One man might say he has faith, while another man says he has works. “Show me,” James said, “your faith without your works.” That kind of faith cannot be seen, unlike faith that is accompanied by works.

Belief in God is a good thing, but remember that Satan and his demons also believe in and fear God. This should awaken people who think belief is enough. We must have a belief that results in a changed life.

Finally, James pointed to Abraham and asked, “Was not Abraham our father justified by works, when he had offered Isaac his son upon the altar?” Abraham believed God, and in his willingness to offer Isaac, he showed his faith.

There was also Rahab, “the harlot justified by works.” Rahab, a Gentile, hid Jewish spies who came to Jericho. Because of Rahab, the spies were able to return unharmed to the camp, but not before she had gotten the men to promise that she and her household would be spared when the Jews attacked Jericho.

Rahab’s belief in God and her good works in helping the spies showed her faith was genuine.

James concluded that just as a “body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.” Is your faith a true saving faith? The apostle Paul said, “Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves” (2 Cor. 13:5).

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at edwilcox@nc.rr.com.

