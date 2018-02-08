Washington Post reporter to speak at First Baptist

LUMBERTON — Eugene Scott, a political reporter and analyst for the Washington Post, will take the podium at First Baptist Church in Lumberton later this month.

On Feb. 18 at the 11 a.m. service, Scott will speak as part of the church’s Black History Month Celebration. First Baptist Church is located at 504 W. Second St.

Scott is the grandson of Dr. E.B. Turner, who was pastor of the church for 57 years. He is covering national politics, Capitol Hill and identity politics for the Fix at the Washington Post. He has been a journalist for more than 15 years and his work has appeared in USA Today, TIME Magazine, CNN, Newsweek, NPR and MSNBC.

In that time, Scott has won multiple awards and fellowships for his work specifically related to covering politics, business and education.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_eugene-scott20182810442278.jpg