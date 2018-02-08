James 3:1-12 Words: Use with caution

The writer Washington Irving said, “The tongue is the only tool that gets sharper with use.” It is certain the tongue is a muscle exercised effortlessly and often, and it never gets tired.

The apostle James, pointing out the power of speech, cautioned that teachers must be careful to teach the truth. Teachers have always been important, but they were especially so in the early church. They were responsible for teaching the gospel to new converts and for the spiritual growth of all church members.

Apparently there was no shortage of people willing to teach, but everyone had to know they were accountable for how they handled the responsibility. Teachers were held in high regard, so the temptation was there to teach out of selfish motives rather than to present the gospel in the best interest of the church. Teachers will be held to a higher standard of accountability, and will be judged by the words they spoke.

All of us make mistakes when we speak, but a mature Christian will deal in a right way with mistakes. “If any man offend not in word, the same is a perfect man, and able also to bridle the whole body,” James said. He was not saying a person is perfect in the sense that he is flawless. Rather, the apostle was guiding his readers to understand it is only with the guidance of the Holy Spirit that our speech is brought under control, and he is “able also to bridle the whole body.”

In connecting speech with the body, James is teaching us that words often have physical consequences. How many brawls have broken out because a person did not control his tongue?

Consider the bit in a horse’s mouth. It is a small thing, yet a rider uses it to control a large animal. Look also, James said, at a ship’s rudder that is very small in comparison to the ship, but the rudder guides the ship.

Both the bit and rudder are intended to have a good purpose, but they may be used by unskilled or reckless people and there will be dire consequences. Scripture tells us, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof” (Proverbs 18:21).

A great fire has its start in a small fire. The tongue can be like a fire whipped by the wind. A few words are followed by more words. The volume goes up, and suddenly tempers flare like a wildfire.

James concluded that it is only with God’s help that we can tame our tongues. Also, we must think about our language. Does it make sense that someone will speak in destructive ways about people made in God’s image, and then praise God? How can such a contradiction come out of the same mouth?

Words have power and eternal consequences. Christ Jesus said, “But I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment. For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned” (Matthew 12:36-37).

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at edwilcox@nc.rr.com.

