All eyes turn soon toward Southside-Ashpol

We have rarely — perhaps never — assembled the following collection of words in this order, but we will today: We expect the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County to take action on Tuesday in the best interest of the students.

And the caveat: Board members have no real choice, and will move to surrender Southside-Ashpole Elementary School to the state Innovative School District at the end of a gun barrel — figuratively at least. That is, if a vote is taken.

Some board members hinted on Friday during a community meeting to introduce the two entities bidding for control of the school that they want more time, and would like to know which entity would be tasked with the assignment before taking the vote.

But even if there were a delay, surrender is inevitable. The school board literally has no cards to play.

We expect a board member or two or three will make a meaningless vote against, a symbolic — but impotent — gesture that is designed as a flex of muscle but is really just patronizing uniformed constituents. It will instead be proof of weakness, and a failure to acknowledge that it’s time for a new formula at Southside.

No matter.

What matters is what happens next.

On Friday, the two entities bidding for control of the school — Achievement for All Children of Forest City, and The Romine Group of Utica, Michigan — were given the opportunity to explain how they could make Southside-Ashpole a place where children could thrive academically.

There was much objective information shared, and promises — some extraordinary — that were made. SchoolWorks, a national consulting firm on education issues, is tasked with separating the bluster from the bona fide, and will make a recommendation to Hall on which entity should be awarded the contract. Hall has even said that if he lacks confidence in both, the bidding process will be rebooted, and a search resumed until the right entity is identified and enlisted.

This whole process, at least on the local level, began Sept. 12 when Hall appeared before the school board and told members that Soutside-Ashpole and four sister schools in Robeson — Orrum Middle, R.B. Dean Elementary, Rosenwald Elementary, and Townsend Middle — were among 48 out of 2,600 public schools in the state being considered for inclusion in the ISD, which then was only a bad acronym.

There has been a lot of conversation since, much of it just noise, but Hall had been successful in convincing the Rowland community that the ISD offers the best hope for real change at Southside-Ashpole, and a better future for the children who depend on it for an education.

But this is uncharted territory and after the rubber meets the road on Tuesday, what is said and done going forward will really matter. There are simply no guarantees — and Southside-Ashpole, though a small school, is a big ship to turn around. As we have said before and will again, the state has every motivation to make this work. If it doesn’t, then Republicans in Raleigh who dream of more choice and flexibility in public education will have a hard job of trying to spread that across the state — and Robeson County.

There will be a lot of eyes on Southside-Ashpole over the next five years.