Addition of Tyson at SeHealth a real boon for Lumberton area

To the Editor,

Recently, Dr. Archie “Zan” Tyson joined the medical staff at Southeastern Health. Having worked very closely with Dr. Tyson for several years, I can unreservedly say that he is one of the finest physicians I encountered during my 35-year career. Dr. Tyson is an exemplary clinician who, above all else, deeply cares about his patients. He is a farsighted leader who created and led the premier cardiology program in the Triad for over 25 years.

While his decision to join Southeastern Health created a void here, it is certainly a boon to those of you in the Lumberton area. You are blessed to have this outstanding physician and fine man serving your community.

Dave E. Tofanelli

High Point

