Four commissioners want to waste millions on boondoggle

There are four things that you should remember from today’s Our View.

Raymond Cummings.

Roger Oxendine.

Berlester Campbell.

Jerry Stephens.

And in that order.

On Monday night, those four commissioners, taking full advantage of Commissioner David Edge’s excused absence, voted to buy the Native Angels building at COMtech and 29 acres of land under the guise of what surely is a lie.

There is so much wrong with this decision, it is hard to know exactly where to begin.

But for starters, the commissioners, in announcing their intent to buy, put themselves in a weak “negotiating” position to buy a building listed at $6.2 million — about half of all the local dollars that go to support the Public Schools of Robeson County, ranking us next to last in the state in per-pupil spending. The reason negotiating is in quotation marks is we are confident that a deal has already been struck in the back room, probably in violation of state open meetings law. You don’t announce intent to buy in advance of negotiating, which is fundamental.

While we doubt the county would pay full price, if this is not reversed, the county that is perhaps the poorest in the state is poised to spend millions of dollars on a building that has limited function, is not marketable, and — this is the really fun part — is on the verge of foreclosure, meaning it could possibly be purchased for a fraction of the cost.

Cummings, the chairman of the board, offered as a way of explanation that he has been told that the owners of the building have a potential buyer and that he worries it will be purchased and that the central office staff, which has been there since soon after Hurricane Matthew, will soon be homeless.

We call bull on the potential buyer, and we know as well that the central office staff is not enamored with the building, calling it cramped and not functional. That is why the Board of Education ran from purchasing it as a central office and instead purchased land off N.C. 711, 4.5 miles down the road, as a likely site for the headquarters.

So what is afoot? While we caution folks to not always assume the worst, in this instance — we fear — that would be appropriate.

Understand, this potential deal, which certainly isn’t done, is on these four commissioners and them only, and not on the county administrators, whom we are confident were blindsided.

It also highlights their hubris, their confidence that this action will not be remembered on Election Day. While we have said and will repeat now that we have some locally elected officials who could be caught on videotape murdering Santa Claus and still win re-election, this is quite the dare.

Think, for instance, what the school system could do with $6 million, an increase of local money of 50 percent, or the Sheriff’s Office, which has cruisers with 200,000 miles on them, and the list will just go on and on.

What, Mr. Cummings, Mr. Oxendine, Mr. Campbell and Mr. Stephens, do you propose to do when the central office moves out, or is your plan to stick the system with it? These are questions that we will ask the commissioners, but don’t expect any answers.

While we began with four things to remember, the next four you should write down: Raymond Cummings, District 5, 910-521-4934; Roger Oxendine, District 3, 910-628-6238, home, and 910-628-8667, office; Berlester Campbell, District 2, 910-628-7615, home, and 910-827-0168, cell; and Jerry Stephens, District 1, 910-733-7261, cell, and 910-671-1991, business. All those phone numbers are found on the county’s web page.

We believe that these four commissioners have overplayed the hand, and that this boondoggle will not stand, certainly if it were put to another vote with Edge in the room. But if it does, the blame will be less on these four commissioners and more on the rest of us, who continue to allow this kind of malfeasance from a county Board of Commissioners that remains the best paid and benefited in the state.