GOP busted on gerrymandering

Our North Carolina legislative and congressional voting maps have both once again been declared unconstitutional in federal courts due to Republican gerrymandering. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the unconstitutional maps will still be used in the upcoming 2018 congressional elections, but new maps will be used for the legislative races. This means that North Carolinians will be governed for nearly a decade by public officials chosen in unconstitutional elections, a fact that I find unacceptable.

When new legislative voting maps were drawn, the Republican committee in charge of redistricting hired a firm owned by a wealthy Republican benefactor to draw them at a cost of about $5 million. Democrats filed a lawsuit claiming that the maps were illegally racially gerrymandered, and state and federal courts agreed. When the maps were declared unconstitutional by the courts, the same committee rehired the same company to redraw the maps, a process costing another $5 million.

The new maps looked very much like the ones already declared unconstitutional, even though the company claimed they ignored their data about race to draw them the second time. Not surprisingly, the new maps were also declared unconstitutional, this time all the way up to the Supreme Court. When Republican lawmakers drug their feet about complying with the court’s order to redraw them again, the panel of judges hired a nonpartisan voting expert to draw new maps. Republicans appealed, but the court recently ruled that the nonpartisan maps they ordered would be used in 2018. Republicans are expected to appeal again.

The congressional maps the Republicans drew should be an embarrassment to anyone who claims to respect the Constitution and be a proponent of democracy.

Those maps were commissioned by a legislative committee of Republicans led by Rep. David Lewis of Harnett County. The goal of the committee was to do whatever they had to do to create 10 districts that would be won by Republicans and three that could be won by Democrats. Lewis said that he would prefer 11 Republicans and two Democrats, “but we might not get away with that.”

Congressional elections are held in even years, and from 2004 to 2012 our 13 seats were divided evenly between the two parties, often shifting back and forth from a 6 to 7 split to a 7 to 6 split. In 2012 there were six Republicans and seven Democrats elected.

That changed after the Republican’s newly drawn maps were used in 2014. In that election there were nine Republicans and four Democrats elected.

Lewis’ goal was reached in the 2016 election. Despite the fact that there are far more registered Democrats than Republicans in our state, 10 of the 13 seats went to Republicans, giving them 77 percent of North Carolina’s congressional votes. This was accomplished by loading up those three districts with as many minorities and white Democrats as possible to minimize the number of Democratic voters in the other 10 districts. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that even though the congressional maps are unconstitutional, they will be used in the 2018 elections anyway.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers have decided to do some more gerrymandering, this time on state judicial districts. I suspect their end goal is to find a way to allow Republican lawmakers to appoint conservative judicial officials instead of taking the chance that registered voters might elect nonpartisan judges and district attorneys.

Every time I hear or read a discussion of the topic of Republican gerrymandering, somebody always claims that “Democrats did it for a hundred years and now it is our turn.” My reply to that is first of all, that is only partly true, and secondly, even if it was completely true it would not excuse the injustice of what Republicans are doing to elections in our state right now.

I don’t know for sure how much money the Republican legislature has wasted creating, redrawing, and defending unconstitutional voting maps and laws they have devised in the past seven years, but I have read that it is about $35 million. As far as I can determine, in the past 40 years no state voting map drawn by Democrats and challenged by Republicans has been overturned by the courts. Conversely, every map drawn so far by Republicans has been overturned.

Even more importantly, the democratic process of elections in North Carolina has been so thoroughly corrupted by the actions of state Republican lawmakers that North Carolina technically no longer even qualifies as a democracy to the Electoral Integrity Project, a nonpartisan election monitoring group based in Sydney, Australia.

According to a report comparing elections around the world released by the organization in late 2016, “When it comes to the integrity of the voting district boundaries no country has ever received as low a score as the 7/100 North Carolina received. North Carolina is not only the worst state in the USA for unfair districting but the worst entity in the world ever analyzed by the Electoral Integrity Project.”

No matter our political party of choice, that is something we should all be outraged about.

Patsy Sheppard, a St. Pauls resident, is a retired educator and active locally in the Democratic Party.

