School chairman asks why $6.2 million for an building that is not needed

The $6.2 million-dollar question in Robeson County is why do the county commissioners want to buy the Native Angels building? What is the long-term purpose for this building and land? Where did $6.2 million come from? This is the taxpayers’ money; your hard-earned money being wasted with a frivolous purchase that is not needed nor asked for by the Public Schools of Robeson County.

I find it outlandish that the commissioners are suddenly concerned about the public schools being left out in the cold when we had a joint meeting in October with the county commissioners and the Public Schools of Robeson County asked to move into the county’s old administration buildings after they move into the BB&T building; however, it was unapologetically denied.

The only commissioner willing to make a motion was David Edge. Citizens should be asking why the commissioners refused to allow the Public Schools of Robeson County to use facilities that we the people of Robeson County have bought and purchased. The citizens of Robeson County own these buildings — not the commissioners.

If this option we proposed was approved by the county, the Public Schools of Robeson County could have saved the money that is currently being used for rent at Native Angels and an alternate site for our Finance Department on UNCPs campus, both in Pembroke.

The Board of Education made it clear to the commissioners that we did not intend on purchasing Native Angels; it is not a suitable space for the new central office. We proposed to purchase a suitable tract of land on N.C. 711 that school board member Craig Lowry found. The commissioners approved the acquisition of land and we have proceeded with the central office-planning phase.

Let’s look back at this past year when money was a huge issue for the commissioners. The school system asked for an additional $3.34 million in funding, but the commissioners did not even discuss or consider the request. Despite our extreme needs, the Public Schools of Robeson County only received $330,000 more in the current budget over the previous year.

The schools’ full request was for $3,340,289.30, which would provide $930,968 to increase teacher supplements by 1 percent; $1.1 million to put a resource officer at every school; and other needs, including equipping 300 school buses and 15 school vehicles with GPS systems.

They say they voted to purchase Native Angels in an attempt to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, but they continue to fund the system at the second lowest per-pupil rate in North Carolina while the commissioners’ salaries are some of the highest.

It appears they are more concerned with bailing out a business in foreclosure with almost a $100,000 in back taxes owed rather than investing in and improving the quality of public education in Robeson County, recruiting and retaining teachers so we can close the gap in teacher vacancies and pay as well increase the safety of our schools and buses for 23,000 students.

The Public Schools of Robeson County has been working diligently in the Hurricane Recovery process. It has been a daunting task and to add to the stress we have to fight for nickels and dimes with our county commissioners when they know we have to re-build a school and a central office.

To build a central office, we must use funding from FEMA, the state, our local county government or from private organizations. However, the local government has not committed any dollar amount to the shortfall that is expected once we receive money from other sources.

In October, the boards had a joint meeting and no solutions existed for the $6 million to $10 million in additional funding we would need for a new central office. The money the county is now using to purchase Native Angels, a space not suitable for the central office, could have been used to build a new central office or renovate an alternate site the board has been discussing in Lumberton.

We are concerned that using all of our reserves to build a central office will severely hinder our ability to meet any of our unexpected needs at the district and school levels. Ultimately, the school system needs the county commissioners. They are the ones who determine how much the Public Schools of Robeson County receives in local dollars that have flexibility in terms of spending. When you ask them for specific requests, the bank is closed, but if they have a useless idea they go on an unlimited shopping spree. Where is the accountability?

You cannot put a price tag on education, however, the county commissioners sold out our children for $6.2 million on an unneeded and overpriced building. While we know schools play a part in a prosperous community with potential businesses relocating to the area, it seems as though the county commissioners need reminding. It is extremely disappointing to know that they have been unable to entertain the needs of the school system, yet they have found funding for Native Angels.

This is cause for re-examining our priorities so that our students receive the education they deserve. Every parent and citizen should be at their next meeting to demand accountability and to ask them to rescind their actions.

Peggy Wilkins-Chavis is the chairwoman for the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

